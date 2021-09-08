HBO Max Plans October 26 Launches in Europe

COPENHAGEN—HBO Max has announced that its first European launches will occur on October 26 in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra.

As part of the phased global rollout of the service, WarnerMedia plans to launch HBO Max in 2022 to the 14 additional territories: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Additional, as yet unspecified territory launches, are also planned for next year, the company said.

“This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “WarnerMedia movies and series like `Harry Potter,’ `Game of Thrones’ and `The Big Bang Theory’ are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

“The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love,” added Christina Sulebakk, general manager, HBO Max EMEA. “We see enormous potential as we roll-out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region.”

HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go (billed either directly or via eligible partners), the company explained.