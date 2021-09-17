HBO Max Offers Half Off to Former Amazon Channels’ Subs

BURBANK, Calif.—Following its decision to take HBO off Amazon Prime Video Channels on September 15, HBO Max is trying to mitigate the potential subscriber losses by offering 50% discounts to users who had subscribed to HBO through Amazon.

Some reports have estimated that the decision to leave Amazon might cost HBO Max as many as 5 million subs .

This new limited time promotion of $7.49 per month for up to six months is available through September 26, with customers being able to sign up at HBOMax.com or via the following distribution partners: Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku and Vizio.

In launching the promotion, the company noted that the HBO Max ad-free plan will continue to offer day-and-date premieres of Warner Bros. films in the US, arriving in theaters and on the platform on the same day through the end of the year.

Currently, in theaters and on the platform is "Malignant," the latest creation from the Conjuring universe. "Cry Macho," from Clint Eastwood, arrives on September 17, followed in October by "The Many Saints of Newark," a Sopranos story, and the highly anticipated Dune. November brings King Richard, with Will Smith as the father determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. "The Matrix Resurrections," the latest in the groundbreaking franchise, arrives in December, the streamer said.

The streaming service made the decision to exit Amazon in November of 2020 when its deal ended in 2021 so that it would have more control over its subscribers.