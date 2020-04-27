HBO Max Available on Apple Devices at Launch

NEW YORK—HBO Max is coming to Apple devices right away, as WarnerMedia has announced that the new streaming service is going to be fully integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV as of HBO Max’s launch on May 27.

Any customer with an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch will be able to access HBO Max directly, as will Apple TV customers with an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD. Those with second and third generation Apple TV models can stream HBO Max content from another Apple device to their Apple TV through AirPlay.

WarnerMedia also says that HBO Max will be integrated with the Apple TV app, enabling it to be readily available in the Watch Now section and in its own HBO Max room. Shows and movies can also be added to the Up Next queue. Siri and universal search will also be able to find HBO Max content.

HBO and HBO Now subscribers who are already billed through Apple will gain access to HBO Max at no additional charge, according to WarnerMedia.

“As we prepare for the launch of HBO Max, our focus remains on making its as widely available as possible for customers seeking out this best-in class streaming experience,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “The availability to HBO Max across Apple devices is a great addition to our distribution offering and will provide seamless access for millions of customers.”

In addition to Apple Devices, WarnerMedia says that HBO Max will be available through AT&T, Charter and YouTube TV, as well as other distributors that are expected to be announced closer to launch.

HBO Max is priced at $14.99 per month.