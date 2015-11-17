HBO Dominates HPA Awards

LOS ANGELES—It was a good night for HBO last Thursday at the 10th Annual Hollywood Post Alliance Awards gala, where the network took three of four awards for TV. The HPA Awards recognize companies and individuals for contributions to the creation of films, TV and commercials.

Here are the list of TV winners:

Outstanding Color Grading: “Boardwalk Empire - Golden Days for Boys and Girls” - John Crowley; Technicolor PostWorks, N.Y.

Outstanding Editing: “Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways – Nashville” – Kristin McCasey; Therapy Studios

Outstanding Sound: “Homeland – Redux” – Nello Torri, Alan Decker, NBCUniversal Studio Post; Craig Dellinger, Sony Sound Services

Outstanding Visual Effects: “Game of Thrones – Dance of Dragons” – Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Derek Spears, Eric Carney, Jabbar Raisani; Fire and Blood Productions

HPA also handed out Engineering Excellence Awards to Canon, Dolby, Panasonic, Quantel, and Sony Electronics. The HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation went to ESPN for the ESPN Digital Center 2. Finally, the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award went to Leon D. Silverman.

For a full list of winners and nominees, click here.