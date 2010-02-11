Harris names new president for broadcast division

Harris has named P. Harris Morris to succeed Tim Thorsteinson as president of the company's Broadcast Communications business. With an MBA from Harvard University, Morris previously served as vice president and general manager of the company's Media and Workflow area within the Broadcast Communications division.

Before joining Harris in January 2008, Morris was chief strategy officer for the Thomson Learning Division of Thomson, where he helped spearhead that company’s international channel expansion and digital products development.

Thorsteinson, who left the Harris Broadcast Communications business on Oct. 31, 2009, is now president/CEO of Enablence Technologies, based in Ottawa, Ontario, which designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, subsystems and systems as part of an extensive fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) product portfolio.

Harris is also a former partner and vice president for Bain & Company, a global business consulting firm.