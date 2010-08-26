Harris Launches DTV Transmitter Production in Brazil



Harris announced that it has just opened a new broadcast manufacturing facility in Campinas, Brazil, 80 miles northwest of São Paulo. The new plant will produce Harris Maxiva UAX air-cooled solid-state transmitters for sale across Brazil, Mercosur, (the common market of South America) and other Latin American countries.



Brazil, along with other countries in the region, is transitioning from analog to digital. Harris said that to date, only 120 of the approximately 10,000 TV licensees in Brazil have made the conversion to digital.



"With the DTV rollout just beginning to gain momentum, and with the world's highest-profile sporting events coming to Brazil in 2014 and the 2016, the timing of this initiative could not be better for Harris or our customers," said Nahuel Villegas, vice president of CALA sales and service at Harris. "We are pleased to support this exciting time in Brazil's broadcast history with a local manufacturing presence that will enable us to maximize value for our loyal customers in the region."



The company reported that it is the market leader in ISDB-Tb systems in Brazil, with more than 60 transmitters sold throughout the region to date.



