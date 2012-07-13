Harris earns fourth ISO 9001 certification

Harris Broadcast Communications adds to its growing list of quality management and environmental awards with an ISO 9001 certification for its television transmitter manufacturing facility in Campinas, Brazil.



The ISO 9001 technical standard defines the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) criteria for certifying quality management systems in general, with common themes including customer focus, process-based operations, measureable performance and continuous improvement. The Campinas facility, which opened two years ago, was certified for compliance with quality requirements in the manufacturing of broadcast transmission equipment.



The Harris Broadcast Communications transmission business now has four ISO 9001 certifications, including its facilities in Mason, OH; Quincy, IL; and Suzhou, China. The Quincy facility also has ISO 14001: 2004 Environmental Management System and OHSAS 18001: 2007 Health and Safety registrations. Last year, the Quincy facility also won its sixth Illinois Governor’s Sustainability Award for Continuous Improvement.



The Campinas facility went through several audits conducted by Fundação Vanzolini of Sao Paolo to confirm compliance with ISO 9001: 2008, considered the single-most recognized standard for international businesses. NSAI was responsible for the overall process and issued the certificate.



The company’s regional objective is to meet market demands in an increasingly efficient manner while maintaining the pace of growth experienced in recent years.