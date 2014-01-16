Harris Broadcast Completes Acquisition of Imagine Communications

DENVER— Harris Broadcast said it has completed the acquisition of transcode specialist, Imagine Communications. The deal was originally announced in early December. Transaction value was not disclosed.



“TV Everywhere is the future of our industry, and our customers are vigorously pursuing this path to expand their business models and improve the monetization of content across any screen,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of Harris Broadcast. “The advanced adaptive bit-rate technology created by Imagine combines quality, density and a small footprint... Our content creator and content distribution customers, including cable, MSO and telecommunications service providers, will benefit significantly from end-to-end portfolio integration that establishes a clear pathway to linear and non-linear viewing parity across every screen.”



The acquisition is said to enhance Harris Broadcast’s portfolio as the company builds on its MultiService Software Defined Network, integrating sales, scheduling, automation, playout and delivery throughout both linear and non-linear content distribution networks. It also brings advanced transcoding technology that runs in high-density, low-power commercial-off-the-shelf and blade-server environments, consistent with Harris Broadcast’s vision of software-centric, virtualized operations.



The acquisition expands Harris Broadcast’s current R&D and innovation initiatives and increases the company’s total global addressable market. Imagine Communications has invested more than eight years in developing technologies.

