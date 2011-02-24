Harmonic unveils new signal-processing modules for Omneon Spectrum servers

Harmonic has released a new series of Omneon MediaPort video I/O modules for the Omneon Spectrum media server system that can help broadcasters using its Omneon Spectrum servers to simplify their production workflows by adding support for multiple codecs and high-quality signal processing.

In a single, highly configurable unit, the MediaPort 7000 series enables the Spectrum video server to simultaneously support a full range of codecs, formats, frame rates and resolutions along with fully integrated up/down/crossconversion and simulcast SD and HD outputs for every channel.

The MediaPort 7000 series modules come in two- or four-channel configurations and use a slot-based form factor that enables simple addition of channels to existing systems without disrupting on-air operations.

The first two specific product configurations are the MediaPort 7100 and the MediaPort 7600. The MediaPort 7100 provides SD/HD DV record/playback; SD/HD MPEG-2 playback; up/down/crossconversion; HD and SD outputs for each channel; and frame-accurate back-to-back playback of all supported codecs. The MediaPort 7600 features all of the functionality of the MediaPort 7100 as well as AVC-Intra record/play compatibility and frame-accurate back-to-back playback of all supported codecs.

With four independent channels per rack unit, the MediaPort 7000 series provides both power and space savings. Supporting growth in two-channel increments, the series enables broadcasters to start small and expand according to their budgets and needs.