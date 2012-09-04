Harmonic to show ProMedia Xpress at IBC

At IBC, Harmonic will show its ProMedia Xpress high-performance file-based transcoder, the latest addition to its ProMedia Suite multiscreen solution.

ProMedia Xpress uses Harmonic's H.264 codec technology to deliver excellent video quality without impeding transcoding speeds. This improves video workflows for content owners and service provides, enabling them to deliver a significant increase in content hours while adhering to processing timetables and video quality targets. Facilitating cost-effective, faster-than-real-time transcoding of broadcast-quality content for multiscreen VOD delivery of commonly used formats to mobile devices, PCs and connected TVs, ProMedia Xpress allows operators and media companies to launch new services efficiently without compromising on the quality of their offering.

ProMedia Xpress employs the company's MicroGrid parallel-computing technolgoy to achieve a dramatic improvement in transcoding performance relaitive to currently available technology. MicroGrid's video-centric approach for exploiting multi-core computing environments eliminates the bottlenecks associated with traditional transcoding approaches. By employing all available processor core capacity, ProMedia Xpress can scale effectively to provide high-quality transcoding performance without the need for custom computing hardware.