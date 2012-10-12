Harmonic Streamlines Transition to All-IP Cable Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, CALIF. —Video delivery infrastructure company Harmonic launches NSG Pro, a new converged cable access platform that offers high-density Universal EdgeQAM capabilities and an easy upgrade path to future integrated Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) capabilities.



The NSG Pro provides quadrature amplitude modulation density and the ability to converge linear video, on-demand video and data onto one system. It also provides cable operators with a flexible upgrade path towards full CCAP and an all-IP infrastructure, while minimizing power requirements and rack space requirements.



“NSG Pro leverages Harmonic's expertise in intelligent function integration to combine downstream services and an easy upgrade path to full CCAP — supporting DOCSIS 3.0 and beyond — in a unified CCAP chassis, enabling operators to redefine their cable architectures,” said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of the Edge and Access business unit at Harmonic.



NSG Pro offers cable operators a path to full CCAP by supporting Universal EdgeQAM capabilities today and integrated CMTS capabilities in the future via line cards that can be added to the same chassis. Powered by CableOS, NSG Pro accelerates deployments by enabling integration into existing infrastructure. Harmonic Professional Services can also help cable operators identify how and when to move towards full CCAP.



To complement the CCAP initiative, Harmonic is also introducing a new family of compact forward-path transmitter modules featuring ultra-high-density optics. Part of the SUPRALink and PWRLink product lines, these transmitters deliver space savings, low power consumption, optimized fiber usage and network efficiency. Together, the CCAP and transmitter enable cable operators to optimize real estate, control power costs and support increased bandwidth capacity for services such as high-speed data, IP video and time-shift TV.



The NSG Pro is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2013.



