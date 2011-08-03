Harmonic storage system provides the London Studios with tapeless workflow storage

UK production facility, The London Studios, has installed a HarmonicOmneon MediaGrid storage system to enable a tapeless flow of media from its studios into post-production. Wholly owned by broadcaster ITV, The London Studios provides studio and post-production facilities for the broadcaster and third parties.

HD media recorded onto EVS systems in studios now is transferred to the Omneon MediaGrid, which provides 400 hours of HD storage. Editors working in an Avid environment can access low-resolution versions of media for offline editing and high-resolution versions for online editing. Once material has been edited, the finished project can be pushed back to the Omneon MediaGrid system for storage.

The MediaGrid eliminates The London Studios' reliance on tape and enables a much more efficient workflow between two key business areas.