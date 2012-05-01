Harmonic Releases Updated MediaGrid Software



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced the release of new Omneon MediaGrid System Software, Vers. 3.1, designed to support the performance needs of high-end post-production workflows. Equipped with this software, MediaGrid storage systems can support ingestion, editing, color correction, grading, and manipulation of uncompressed media. This advance extends previous MediaGrid versions in post-production workflows for use with high-bit-rate compressed formats such as ProRes 444 and Avid DNxHD.



MediaGrid comes with client-side multipathing software that can deliver more than a gigabyte per second of throughput to individual clients and tens of gigabytes per second of aggregate throughput—the levels of bandwidth needed by applications that work with uncompressed content. This uncompressed content can be a single large file or take the form of file-per-frame formats such as DPX.



Crawford Media Services has been using MediaGrid in its workflows for high-end editing and finishing for more than a year. “We are now considering consolidating our uncompressed and compressed data storage to a single MediaGrid system and dramatically simplifying our post- production workflow,” said Crawford technical director Ron Heidt.





