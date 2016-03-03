Harmonic Releases Making-Of Doc of NASA TV UHD

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—NASA TV has allowed viewers to explore outer space, now Harmonic is providing the chance for them to discover just how the noncommercial UHD channel came to be. Harmonic has released a short documentary that profiles the making of NASA TV.

Images from NASA TV UHD taken from the International Space Station

The documentary provides a look at the technical challenges NASA and Harmonic encountered and overcame to put NASA TV UHD on one satellite link along with NASA’s existing SD and HD channels.

NASA TV provides viewers with high-resolution images and video generated from the International Space Station and other current NASA missions, as well as remastered footage from historical missions. The channel officially launched in November 2015.

The documentary is available on the Harmonic channel.

