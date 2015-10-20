Harmonic Provides Storage System to Encompass

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Video delivery infrastructure provider Harmonic has announced that Encompass Digital Media is now utilizing its MediaGrid shared storage system for central storage with Encompass’ media capture, management and distribution services. The MediaGrid system will support an IP-based digital media workflow with its media-optimized file system driver and read/write performance.

MediaGrid ContentStore 5840

Able to support most industry playout servers, the MediaGrid system is able to accept content from ingest, store it in a central repository available to nonlinear edit systems, and delivers finished content to servers for playout. The MediaGrid ContentStore 5840-based system at Encompass features nearly a petabyte of usable storage and 9200MBps of IP bandwidth for storage and editing of content, including 4K/UHD, and has system connectivity established through 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

Harmonic also provided Encompass with design, installation and training services for its network infrastructure.