Harmonic Powers TV Centro América’s Multiscreen Service

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Harmonic, a provider of video delivery infrastructure based in San Jose, Calif., has been tapped by TV Centro América, a TV Globo affiliate in Cuiabá, Brazil, to provide end-to-end contribution, satellite distribution, and reception technology to power TV Centro’s new free-to-air multiscreen service. This enables TV Centro América to deliver HDTV to its viewers through TV and mobile devices.

Ellipse 3000

Harmonic takes care of the distribution with its ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoders, for descrambling and decoding. The IRDS are also capable of HD down-conversion and aspect ratio adaptation for PAL-M broadcast-quality baseband analog video and audio; this keeps TV Centro América’s analog transmission on-air until the mandated government shutdown in 2018.

The Electra 8200 universal HD MPEG-2 and AVC encoders from Harmonic deliver high-quality, low-bandwidth MPEG-4 AVC encoding of video content for TV Centro América’s multiscreen service. Harmonic’s ProStream 1000 protect content by supporting scrambling of DVB simulcrypt applications.

At TV Centro América’s Cuiabá facility they employ Harmonic’s Ellipse 3000 contribution encoder and ProView IRDs for contribution purposes, delivering live productions through a terrestrial IP network to stations covering more than 200 cities in the region. The Ellipse and ProView are also installed in TV Centro América’s DSNG trucks.