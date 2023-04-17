Harmonic Powers ATSC 3.0 in Major Cities Across the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced growing momentum for its XOS software-based advanced media processing solution in the launches of NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 around the country.

Harmonic reported that its XOS software solution is powering NextGen TV services in major designated market areas (DMAs) including Boston, Miami and San Francisco, enabling the delivery of ATSC 3.0 channels with greater bandwidth efficiency and enhanced video quality.

For the launches Harmonic worked with Pearl TV, a business organization comprised of more than 820 network-affiliated TV stations; BitPath, a broadcaster-owned venture focused exclusively on leveraging ATSC 3.0 to create new revenue streams for television broadcasters; and Heartland Video Systems, an industry-leading broadcast equipment supplier and system integrator.

"Launching NextGen TV would not be possible without the innovation of technology providers like Harmonic and tight collaboration in the broadcast industry," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV.

"Miami represents the first commercial deployment of an ATSC 3.0 virtual channel, where the signaling is conducted over the air and DASH content is delivered over the top through an origin server and CDN, a groundbreaking achievement," said Dennis Klas, president of Heartland Video Systems. "When we work on ATSC 3.0 deployments, Harmonic's XOS is always broadcasters' top-choice media processing solution based on providing unparalleled video quality, feature set and bandwidth efficiency."

Harmonic's XOS advanced media processing solution leverages the same software stack at the core as Harmonic's market-leading VOS360 solution, delivering significant advantages for video streaming and broadcast delivery. Featuring a unique cloud-native software foundation, and next-gen media processing technology, XOS enables broadcasters to efficiently deliver ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 services simultaneously. In addition, XOS enhances ATSC 3.0 delivery through AI-powered video compression and quality optimization for any format up to 4K HDR, simplified SDR/HDR conversions, and flexible support of SDI, full-IP and uncompressed IP transport architectures.

"Supporting NextGen TV delivery further strengthens Harmonic's market leadership and confirms XOS software as the go-to solution for leading media companies and tier-1 service providers," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions, at Harmonic. "XOS now powers more than 200,000 premium-quality live broadcast and streaming channels globally."

