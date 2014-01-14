Harmonic Launches Partner Advantage Program

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Harmonic announced the Harmonic Partner Advantage Program. The new program provides the more than 400 global value-added resellers, service providers, and systems integrators with tools and resources, targeted sales incentives, along with technical enablement and marketing services.



Advantage partners will receive the technical guidance, sales alignment, and enablement needed to be end-to-end solution providers for Harmonic. Partners also have access to marketing collateral and resources, technical support, a discount purchase program, and joint sales and marketing opportunities.



In conjunction with the launch of the Harmonic Partner Advantage Program, Harmonic also has unveiled the Harmonic Influencer Program, a worldwide program designed to acknowledge people who influence business decisions at its end customers. Open to independent technology consultants, the program provides partner-level access to Harmonic’s strategic direction on products and solutions. Consultants are enabled with the latest Harmonic technology and solutions, with access to other resources that provide education and updates across Harmonic’s portfolio. There is an incentive to provide technology vision and validation of Harmonic’s solutions that positively influence the outcome of a customer’s purchase decision.



