Harmonic and Intelsat Launch North America UHD Demo Channel

AMSTERDAM—Video delivery infrastructure provider Harmonic and satellite service provider Intelsat have announced they are partnering on the launch of HVN Intelsat UHD, a linear UHD demonstration channel for the North American TV markets. Broadcasted via Intelsat’s Galaxy 13 satellite, the new channel will provide multichannel video programming distributors with an opportunity to test UHD transmissions as soon as they downlink content from the Galaxy 13 through their networks and into subscribers’ homes; U.S. cable programmers will also be able to conduct tests of their own of UHD content.

Intelsat satellite

The HVN Intelsat UHD channel content utilizes an end-to-end UHD video processing system from Harmonic while Intelsat transmits live and linear 2160p60 video content via C-band on the Galaxy 13 satellite. Using Harmonic’s Electra X3 media processor, a platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of UHD content with live, full-frame, full-GOP UHD encoding, Intelsat delivers high video quality with minimum bandwidth.

The initial commissioning test signal will use transport stream servers located at Intelsat’s teleport facility in Atlanta and Harmonic’s ProMedia Xpress multiscreen transcoder and packager for precompression of the UHD video loop. Harmonic will deploy its MediaGrid shared storage system, Polaris playout management suite, Spectrum X advanced media server system and Electra X3 later this year to its San Jose, Calif. HVN center for full UHD channel production and transmission. The signal will then be uplinked to Intelsat’s teleport facility in Atlanta via the Galaxy 13.

Harmonic and Intelsat will demonstrate the HVN Intelsat UHD channel content at the upcoming IBC 2015 show in Amsterdam, which runs from Sept. 11-15. The demonstration will take place at Harmonic’s booth, 1.B20.