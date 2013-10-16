Harmonic adds professional support team for Cable Edge solution customers

Harmonic has expanded its support services for cable edge customers with its new Cable Edge Services group, which includes a team of technical support and field engineers.

The Cable Edge Services group provides design, strategy, deployment, migration and ongoing operations support for cable operators as they implement the latest high-density Harmonic NSG edgeQAM solutions and, ultimately, a Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP).

With the addition of the dedicated Cable Edge Services team, Harmonic has created a turnkey solution for MSOs and cable operators looking to expand capacity or add new service groups in an existing live cable edge network.

Harmonic's Cable Edge Services are designed to help MSOs keep their 24/7/365 operations up-to-date efficiently and cost-effectively.

