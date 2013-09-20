Hardata.Ingest Server 1520 Simplifies Video Content Recording

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF.— Hardata debuted its new Hardata.Ingest server 1520, designed to ease the video input workload with advanced automation features and seamless integration with other system components.

The two-channel Hardata.Ingest records and stores video content that users can then preview, catalog and mark. The server gives users the flexibility to manually import video or to schedule recordings either from a workstation or remotely using video desk control protocol. Once recorded, the server can be set to transfer clips to other workflow components.

“This automated recording server was part of the Hardata Video EcoSystem product roadmap from the start,” said Philip Cox, Hardata president and CEO. ”We now have a comprehensive, super adaptable and future-proof system of products that satisfies the needs of most broadcasters launching new stations or expanding operations”.

The server records in SD and full HD with “on the fly” up/down conversion on playback and features 1.8 TB of free storage.

Hardata solutions are compatible with standard IT hardware used in broadcast and Pro/AV operations. The company also has strategic alliances with many companies in the broadcasting industry.