Hamlet launches production, file-based test tools

Broadcast test and measurement vendor Hamlet will unveil three new products at the 2011 NAB Show, providing a complete range of test tools for production, file-based workflows and high-quality, image-critical monitors.

The new DS900 test and measurement platform provides a new way of tackling signal monitoring in busy production or master control areas, according to Hamlet. While the current Hamlet DigiScope performs multiple tests simultaneously, displaying up to four windows on an external display, the DS900 brings the additional capability of four inputs and a multiviewer. The modular structure of the DS900 also means that the inputs can be in different formats, such as analog or digital, component or composite, and SD or HD.

Infrastructure needs automated quality control tests able to run without operator intervention to derive maximum benefit from file-based workflows and must raise alarms only when problems are identified relating to technical quality or metadata. The new VidChecker software system from Hamlet goes one stage further than that, in that it can also correct video levels and audio loudness automatically.

