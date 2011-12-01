Haivision partners with NetAlliance

Haivision Network Video has been named a NetAlliance Partner in Akamai Technologies' NetAlliance Partner program. In this role, Haivision is a key player among companies that have been recognized for providing value to the overall partner ecosystem for Akamai's leading cloud platform.



The NetAlliance Partner Program brings together more than 40 hardware and software integrators, application and infrastructure service providers, and commerce and digital media platform providers committed to helping customers leverage the cloud for business success.