Grup Mediapro to Collaborate with Google Cloud on Gen AI

BARCELONA—Grup Mediapro and Google Cloud have expanded their collaboration to create an innovation lab focused on generative AI to develop solutions for the media and entertainment industry, the European interdisciplinary AV industry company said today at ISE 2025 here (Feb. 4-7).

Grup Mediapro began working with Google Cloud in 2023 on various proof-of-concept projects, it said. The company said it is now tasking professionals from its AI Center for Innovation to work with Google Cloud experts to take advantage of their knowledge and expertise for the M&E industry.

Together, the teams will develop a creative suite of solutions. This new platform will generate images and video with AI in a private, secure environment where generative content can be created without requiring technical knowledge or access to advanced functions, Grupo Mediapro said.

The collaboration will also experiment with Gemini models to generate personalized assistants to meet the needs of creators and place them at the center of decision-making, giving them the ability to define the type of assistance desired to create work in a more agile way, it said.

Grup Mediapro is also exploring the multimodal capabilities of Gemini models to enhance the value of content via automatic tagging. Benefits of this capability include intelligent archiving and generation of summaries and highlights of any AV content, it said.

See Grup Mediapro at ISE booth 4H500.

