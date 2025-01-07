CES: Google TV Unveils New AI Capabilities

LAS VEGAS—At CES 2025, Google TV is offering a preview of new AI capabilities that use Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models to make interacting with TVs more intuitive and helpful, the company reported in a blog post.

The new features include the ability to generate a summary of news stories that could directly compete with TV news outlets.

In one demo, TechCrunch reported that by asking Gemini to play a “News Brief,” the AI assistant “will scrape news stories from across the internet and YouTube video headlines posted by trusted news channels, and will produce a brief summary to catch you up on the day’s events.”

The new features for the latest version of its TV operating system will begin rolling out later this year on select Google TV devices.

They will allow “you and your family … to gather together and have a natural conversation with your TV. This will make searching through your media easier than ever, and you will be able to ask questions about travel, health, space, history and more, with videos in the results for added context.”

“The Gemini model on Google TV also enables you to do other things like create customized artwork with the family, control your smart home devices while your TV is in ambient mode and even get an overview of the day’s news,” the blog said.