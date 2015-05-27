Griffin Communications Takes Avid Everywhere

OKLAHOMA CITY and BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid announced that Griffin Communications has adopted Avid Everywhere and implemented a complete end-to-end production workflow of technology built on the Avid MediaCentral Platform. The new workflow enables Griffin to share content across multiple news and media divisions, collaborate more easily between teams, increase productivity, and maximize resources throughout the organization.



Reaching more than 90 percent of Oklahoma households, the Griffin network includes two television stations, a statewide radio network, multiple websites, and a mobile information distribution platform. The company’s news stations, located in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, have earned numerous national honors, including a Peabody Award and a National Edward R. Murrow Award.



The new Avid workflow enables Griffin to unite production teams between its Oklahoma City and Tulsa locations, creating an integrated statewide news and media operation. News teams from both stations can now access the same iNews newsroom management system, see all of the available content, and quickly access the media needed for stories.



Avid MediaCentral | UX, the cloud-based, web front-end to the Avid MediaCentral Platform, enables Griffin’s news and sports crews working in the field to use iNews on their iPads to create and edit stories, work on projects, and access media remotely.



