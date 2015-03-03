Greek Media Company Antenna Taps Orad for Election

NEW YORK— Greek media company Antenna selected Orad Graphics to broadcast the country’s 2015 elections to over 11 million viewers.

Orad created new election graphics to display charts and 3D models based on the results of the election. Among the new graphics were 3D models of the Greek parliament with the ability to change seat colors depending on results as well as a map of Greece presenting geographic changes in the parties’ strongholds. Orad’s HDVG+ video rendering platform gave Antenna the processing and rendering power to produce its own broadcast coverage and display the timely graphics.