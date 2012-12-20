Great Lakes Broadcasters to Gather in Lansing

LANSING, MICH. -- The Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference and Expo will be held March 12–13, 2013 at the Lansing Center in Lansing, Mich. The educational conference, which is geared to radio, television and media professionals, will feature the theme “Media on the Move.”

Michigan Association of Broadcast members can register to attend the conference for the early rate of $149; for nonmembers the full conference will cost $299. After Feb. 17, 2013 members can register for $179 and nonmembers must pay $399. Students have the early rate of $40, rising to $50 after Feb. 17.

March 12, the MAPB, MABF and MAB will hold board meetings between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed by a “Beer and Bull” welcome reception at the Rum Runners Dueling Piano Bar on Michigan Ave.

The conference plans a variety of sessions that cover topics ranging from good hiring and retention practices and effective sales methods. Some of the concurrent sessions focus on digital platforms, with one focusing on introducing broadcasters to these new ways to engage audiences and another session that instructs attendees how to maximize their potential using social and mobile media. The general session, “Media IS on the Move,” explains audience consumption habits and how radio and TV can continue to succeed in this environment.

In addition, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation’s High School and College Broadcast Awards and the professional Broadcast Excellence Awards are also held on the 13th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., respectively.

Following the high school/college awards, the MAB will hold a career fair.

The expo also expects 60 vendors in the free exhibit hall, which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14.

The Radisson Hotel Lansing is the main convention hotel, with skywalk access to the Lansing Center and reservations within the limited MAB block are due by Feb. 9, 2013 and can be made using the promotional code MAB13. The Lexington of Lansing is the alternative hotel option.