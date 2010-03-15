Gray Warns of Default

ATLANTA: Gray Television today warned that it would likely fall out of leverage compliance at the end of the month as it issued preliminary results for 4Q and full-year 2009.



“Based upon our financial projections as of the date of this press release, we do not expect to be in compliance with our leverage ratio as of March 31, 2010,” when Gray’s allowed leverage ratio drops from 8.75x to 7x.“We have commenced discussions with lenders under the senior credit facility to seek certain modifications to the terms of that credit facility, including the leverage ratio covenant,” Gray said.



Preliminary 4Q09 revenues from Gray 36 TV stations came in at $77.5 million, down 18 percent from the year-earlier quarter. Local advertising revenue was up 5 percent to $47.1 million. National decreased 1 percent to $15.9 million. Internet was flat at $3.2 million. Political fell 82 percent to $5 million. Retrans was up 346 percent to $3.7 million. Production and other revenues fell 10 percent to $1.9 million.



Gray brought in $600,000 from Young Broadcasting stations that it was tapped to run in the wake of that company’s bankruptcy.



Full-year revenues fell 17 percent to $270.4 million. Local was down 7 percent to $170.8 million. National fell 21 percent to $53.9 million. Internet fell 4 percent to $10 million. Retrans increased 414 percent to $15.6 million. Production and other decreased 13 percent to $7.1 million. The Young consultancy brought in $900,000.



Gray (NYSE: GTN) did not report preliminary income figures. It ended 2009 with $16 million in cash and $791.8 million in long-term debt, including current portion but not an accrued facility fee of $18.3 million.



Shares of Gray were up nearly 70 percent year-to-date at $2.55 this afternoon; though down about 6 percent for the day.

