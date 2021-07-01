Gray TV’s Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Gray Television’s Raycom Sports unit has launched the Origin Sports Network, a new 24 hour linear streaming OTT service that is live on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the U.S.

Drawing on Raycom’s four plus decades of award-winning production expertise, Origin Sports is a 24 hour linear streaming network with programming featuring Hall of Famers, All-Americans, All-Stars and National Champions before they became household names.

The network’s first original production is called "The Rise," a series of 30-minute conversations starting with such stars such All-Pro Luke Kuechly (NFL) and Hall of Famers like James Lofton (NFL) and Dominique Wilkins (NBA).

The company said Origin Sports will announce additional distribution partners and original programming in the coming months.

“Raycom Sports has a rich tradition of delivering the biggest moments, rivalries, stories and stars in sports directly to fans with no pay walls,” said Chad Swofford, VP of digital content at Raycom Sports. “We’re excited to continue that tradition with the introduction of Origin Sports. Building on our vast archives and leveraging our Emmy award-winning production team, Origin Sports will offer fans round-the-clock access to the biggest names in sports. From our flagship linear streaming network to social media destinations, we believe Origin Sports brings fans a unique perspective in the sports space, sitting at the intersection of the star-driven landscape of today and nostalgia of the past.”

“Raycom’s Origin Sports channel on XUMO brings unique focus and access to the most iconic games, sports moments and the all-star athletes who made them happen,” added Stefan Van Engen, senior vice president of programming and partnerships at XUMO. “XUMO’s enormous audience of sports lovers will gravitate to the variety and caliber of ‘best of’ action that Raycom is delivering.”