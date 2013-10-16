Gray Television Showcases New Logo and Website

ATLANTA— Gray Television, Inc. has launched a new look for the company, including a new logo and website.



Gray adopted a logo that represents the “Gray lens” through which viewers across the country see the world. The lines in the logo suggest Gray’s ability to change focus when necessary, with colors that are a reflection of Gray’s spectrum as a media outlet; the primary colors used in each of Gray’s individual station logos create the colors chosen for the new icon, and all the local station logos are brought together in the shape of the proprietary initial “G.”



The company’s redesigned website turns the camera lens inward to focus on the company and its value to stakeholders. The site now provides investors, employees and others access to relevant information about the company, its management, its local stations and its digital and mobile platforms.



Gray owns and operates television stations in 31 television markets broadcasting 46 channels affiliated with one of the “Big 4 Networks” (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) and 42 additional channels of programming.