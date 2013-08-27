Gray Television Selects WideOrbit

SAN FRANCISCO—Gray Television, Inc., has selected WideOrbit to replace its legacy traffic vendor for 86 of its channels that span 30 U.S. television markets. The broadcaster has chosen WO Traffic with Internet Orders and WO Media Sales, which will be provided through WO Cloud.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Gray owns and operates television stations broadcasting 46 channels affiliated with one of the Big 4 Networks (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC) and 42 additional channels in 30 television markets. With multiple stations that include digital properties operating across multiple markets, and a growing need to improve processes, visibility and reporting across the company, Gray chose to replace its legacy traffic vendor. Gray selected an integrated suite of WideOrbit products that will deliver a centralized traffic system, facilitate digital advertising orders and help improve workflow and efficiencies.



WO Traffic with the Internet Orders module provides integration to Google DoubleClick for Publishers and enables spot and digital advertising to be managed together on a single order.



WO Media Sales manages sales operations across account management, avails and planning, order EC, multimedia selling, research and analysis.



WO Cloud is a hosting service that delivers WideOrbit products to clients over the Internet in a secure and highly reliable environment, and includes the necessary hardware, software, integration, maintenance, upgrades and technical support.



“By centralizing on WO Traffic with Internet Orders, we’ll be able to easily manage and maximize our advertising inventory across all of our properties, including our digital stations and websites,” said Gray Senior Vice President Nick Waller. “WO Media Sales will help streamline workflow for our AEs and provide us with better insight and control across the entire sales process. By hosting the entire solution on WO Cloud, we can refocus our resources on other critical areas of the organization.”



“This year, nearly 200 television stations have converted from legacy traffic systems to WO Traffic,” said Founder and CEO Eric R. Mathewson.