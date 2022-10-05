Gray Television, NBCU Local Partner on “Noticias Telemundo Texas”

ATLANTA, Ga. & MIRAMAR, Fla.—Gray Television, Inc. and NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group have announced that they are collaborating to expand Telemundo Station Group’s “Noticias Telemundo Texas” to Gray’s seven Telemundo affiliated Texas stations and that Gray’s stations will produce local news for the program.

The expansion means that Spanish-speaking audiences in a total of 13 Texas DMAs will receive live news and updates, and weather forecasts on weekday mornings, the companies said.

“We are elated about the first ever news collaboration with NBCU Local’s Telemundo Station Group,” said Susan Sim Oh, vice president of strategy and operations for Gray Television’s Telemundo Station Group. ”Serving our audiences with quality news and valuable information is why we are in the television business. This partnership will allow us to provide nearly triple the amount of Texas-based news in Spanish to approximately 429,000 Hispanic homes throughout Gray’s seven Telemundo affiliate markets in Texas,”

“Noticias Telemundo Texas” is a new two-hour, early morning weekday newscast that was launched by NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group on September 26 across five Telemundo owned stations in Texas (Dallas Fort Worth / KXTX, Houston / KTMD, San Antonio / KVDA, Harlingen-McAllen / KTLM, El Paso / KTDO).

“Noticias Telemundo Texas” is produced from NBC KXAS / Telemundo KXTX studios in Fort Worth with reporters from Telemundo owned stations in Texas contributing with local reports from their communities.

As part of the news collaboration, Gray’s Telemundo affiliated stations in Texas will provide local news content from their respective markets and will broaden the presentation of “Noticias Telemundo Texas” for Spanish-speaking communities in the state. With this collaboration, Gray’s Telemundo affiliated stations in Texas will be providing more news than any other Spanish-language news outlets in its Texas markets.

“We are pleased to team up with Gray TV and to expand our “Noticias Telemundo Texas” newscast to more communities in the state,” added Ozzie Martínez, executive vice president, multi-platform news, original programming, standards for Telemundo Station Group. “From discussing the headlines that are leading the day to providing more context about the issues impacting Texans, our newscast will now reach and inform even more communities.”