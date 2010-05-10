Gray Television forecasts Weather Central 3D:LIVE for stations

Weather Central has become the broadcast weather system provider for Gray Television — where more than half of the group’s stations, as well as the Gray Interactive Media Group, use Weather Central 3D:LIVE weather and ESP:LIVE interactive severe weather systems.

With 36 stations located in mainly midsize and small-size markets throughout the United States, individual Gray stations have unique requirements. The 3D:LIVE system combines real-time data, 3-D effects and animations, high-resolution maps and HD imagery, and a full suite of storytelling tools enabling weathercasters to quickly build packages about current, forecast and severe weather events. The addition of ESP:LIVE provides hyperlocal street-level mapping, advanced storm tracking, interactive data displays and other severe weather science and tools.

Gray’s stations are transitioning to deliver weather not only on-air but to online and to mobile platforms as well. With Weather Central, Gray’s stations collectively rank as one of the top 20 overall most visited sites. The addition of the latest interactive radar from Weather Central is expected increase traffic.