Gray Television Expands Its Comscore Measurement Deal

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that it has renewed an expanded agreement with Gray Television to provide the station group with a full suite of Comscore's local market currency tools, including Comscore's Advanced Automotive Demographics segments.

With the new deal, Gray TV will be using Comscore's audience data as its primary selling currency across 199 stations in 96 markets including its largest, Atlanta, and will serve as Gray's exclusive currency in 95 of those markets.

"Gray Television has been a terrific partner of Comscore's for many years, and we are very excited to once again renew and expand our commitment to each other," said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. "Comscore's local measurement service provides Gray and all of our clients with the audience insights made possible by our industry-leading and currency-quality measurement footprint of over 30 million homes across the U.S."