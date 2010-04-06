Gray Television Cuts Losses in 2009
ATLANTA: After a rough month in which Gray Television narrowly diverted default, the broadcast group posted reduced losses for the fourth quarter of 2009 and the full year.
Gray’s full-year loss was $40.2 million, or 83 cents a share, compared to $208.6 million or $4.32 a share in 2008. Full-year revenues were $270.4 million, down 17 percent on reduced local, national, political and Internet ad revenues. Political alone was down 79 percent to $10 million.
For 4Q09, Gray posted a net loss of $6.5 million compared to $206 million in 4Q08, when it took a $338.7 million impairment charge on broadcast licenses.
The hefty impairment wasn’t the sole source of Gray’s reduced losses. The company’s 4Q09 $6.5 million loss is down from a 3Q09 loss of nearly $10 million. Revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $77.5 million, down 18 percent from a year earlier, though up from $66.4 million in the third quarter.
Details for 4Q09 include:
Local revenue up 5 percent to $47.1 million.
National revenue down 1 percent to $15.9 million.
Internet revenue flat at $3.2 million.
Political revenue down 82, percent to $5 million.
Retransmission revenue up 346 percent to $3.7 million.
Production and other revenue down 10 percent to $1.9 million.
Consulting revenue from the Young Broadcasting agreement totaled $600,000.
Details for the full year:
Local fell 8 percent to $170.8 million.
National fell 21 percent to $53.9 million.
Internet revenue dropped 4 percent to $11.4 million.
Political fell 79 percent to $10 million.
Retransmission grew fourfold to $15.6 million.
Production and other revenue fell 13 percent to $7.1 million.
Young Broadcasting yielded $900,000.
Gray ended the year with $16 million in cash and $791.8 million in long-term debt. The company owns 36 TV stations and runs 10 Young Broadcasting stations that ended up in the hands of that company’s senior lenders following a bankruptcy last year.
Gray warned of default last month and then averted it by renegotiating terms on its senior credit facility. The company issued guidance for the quarter just ending March 31 of a 14 percent increase in revenues to $70 million, with political contributing $2.8 million, up 178 percent from 1Q09. Local is expected to be up 11 percent, and national, sans political, is tracking up by 9 percent. Retrans revenues are expected to total $4.5 million, up by $900,000.
Despite the increases, Gray missed estimates from Reuters analysts, who anticipated first-quarter revenues of $72.3 million. The stock was unaffected by the potential miss, however, jumping 10 percent to $2.71 in mid-afternoon trading. -- Deborah D. McAdams
