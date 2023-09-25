Gravity Media Australia To Continue Supplying ‘NetCam’ For Wimbledon Coverage

NEW YORK—Gravity Media Australia has inked a new deal with The All England Lawn Tennis Club for continued use of its “NetCam” for global coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon.

Under the agreement, the camera technology, which was designed and developed in Australia, will continue to be used next year. The deal builds on Gravity Media Australia’s deployment of NetCam at Wimbledon, which began with its Wimbledon debut in 2018, Gravity Media said.

“The use of NetCam on Centre and No. 1 Court brings a unique and dynamic perspective to the broadcast coverage during The Championships,” said Paul Davies, head of broadcast, production and media rights for The Championships, Wimbledon.

“The delicate challenge of integrating these cameras within the grass courts has always been sensitively managed between Gravity Media Australia and our ground staff, and we look forward continuing this long-standing partnership.”

The company’s NetCam has also played an integral role in covering the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and will again be used for next year’s coverage of the Australian Open Tennis Championships. It also is used for coverage of Grand Slams and ATP and WTA Finals, the company said.

Gravity Media’s NetCam features a dual UHD camera platform with two simultaneous 12G-SDI digital video transmission outputs—one from each camera. This allows both players to be filmed simultaneously, it said.

Mounted in the center strap of the net—just behind the white vertical adjustment strap, NetCam gives viewers an entirely new vantage point. The camera relies on a courtside fiber converter to transform incoming camera signals into an optical format, which can then be transported to a mobile control room or production truck, it said.

“Gravity Media Australia is pleased to be working in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club and delivering our specialist camera technologies to add further depth and audience engagement for the internationally recognized global television coverage of The Championships,” said Greg Littrich, director of operations at Gravity Media Australia.