Grass Valley Upgrades EDIUS



SAN FRANCISCO, CA.—Grass Valley has updated its EDIUS multiformat nonlinear editing software, adding significant increases in system performance and third-party compatibility.



The new 6.06 version software includes new hardware drivers that provide support for 1080 50p/60p projects on the Grass Valley HDSPARK, HDSPARK Pro, STORM Mobile editing platforms, as well as video output in 1080 50i/60i format.



There’s also a new and improved workflow for P2 camera/source deck users, giving them the ability within EDIUS to create waveform files in a project folder–not on the removable media–and delay creating waveform cache files until required.



The new software version also features improved compatibility with XDCAM MXF files stored on SxS solid-state memory cards. Also included is support for Sony’s XDCAM STATION with the latest XDS firmware (1.14) upgrade.



For the first time, EDIUS users can take advantage of third-party hardware, with support for the Black Magic Design Intensity Pro capture card. EDIUS 6.06 also supports the latest version of QuickTime (7.7).



“The software is now more open and its performance is better than ever, as we continue to add new features, based on user feedback,” said Jeff Rosica, Executive Vice President of Grass Valley. “As today’s multiformat editors are challenged with more formats and new video sources that they have to incorporate into their projects, EDIUS has kept pace and progressed with them.”



Registered EDIUS 6.0 or above users can upgrade to version 6.06 for free by making sure their current version is registered at grassvalley.com/login.



