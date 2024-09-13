Grass Valley Unveils LDX 110, LDX C110 Cameras At IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM—Grass Valley has introduced its new LDX 110 and LDX C110 entry level cameras at IBC 2024.

Building on the success of the LDX 90 series, the LDX 110 and compact LDX C110 version are native UHD cameras boasting cutting-edge features at entry level budgets. The cameras are suitable for a wide range of applications, including sports, studio and entertainment productions, the company said.

The LDX 110 series cameras offer a native UHD 2/3-inch CMOS-Imager equipped with Global Shutter technology to ensure flawless image capture in every operational mode. Both models support native HDR and WCG (Wide Color Gamut) operation (PQ, HLG, S-Log3), with onboard custom LUT processing within the camera head for precise HDR-to-SDR conversion, it said.

The LDX C110 comes with XCU connectivity, a feature only previously found on higher-end models. The LDX 110 series also includes NFC licensing functionality and the Grass Valley Scanner App, providing enhanced options management and diagnostics even while the camera is not powered, it said.

“The LDX 110 and C110 deliver an unparalleled blend of quality, reliability and cost-efficiency, allowing productions to achieve stunning HD/SDR results now, with a seamless upgrade path to native UHD/HDR when the time comes,” said Paul de Bresser, Grass Valley cameras product manager. “These cameras truly offer the best price-performance value on the market, and we’re looking forward to showcasing them for the first time at IBC 2024.”

The versatile LDX 110 series supports video formats from 1080i and 1080p up to native UHD. Both models are compatible with the current XCU UXF camera base stations and all C2IP-based camera control solutions, including Creative Grading and Creative Grading X. The LDX 110 is also compatible with the camera viewfinders and other accessories from the LDX 100 series, ensuring flawless integration with existing workflows, it said.

See Grass Valley at IBC 2024 Stand 9.A01.

