Grass Valley unveils EDIUS 7

Grass Valley has released EDIUS 7, the latest version of Grass Valley's nonlinear video editing application.

EDIUS is a solution for editors working on fast-turn production in broadcast news, newsmagazines and studio program content, as well as professional video editors working on organizational, documentary and 4K theatrical productions.

EDIUS 7 is now a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8 64-bit operating systems, taking full advantage of up to 512GB (dependent upon Windows version) of installed memory.

EDIUS 7, which will be released in Q3 2013 and publicly demonstrated for the first time at IBC 2013, is now open to third-party input and output hardware from Blackmagic Design and Matrox. EDIUS 7 also supports EDL project import/export with DaVinci Resolve, as well as a new color grading workflow.

Additional enhanced functionality within EDIUS 7 includes an improved 4K workflow, support for the latest file formats, updated MPEG and H.264/AVC performance and faster handling of a large number of still image files.