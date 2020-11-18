Grass Valley Technology Alliance Welcomes 12 New Members

MONTREAL—The Grass Valley Technology Alliance is growing, announcing that 12 new members are joining to bring its total membership up to 21. The GVTA is a certification program that seeks to provide benefits to customers, including access to technology that is interoperable with Grass Valley platforms and workflow components.

The new companies that have joined GVTA include Bridge Technologies, Calrec, Guntermann & Drunck, Leader Electronics Corporation, LiveU, Masstech, Shotoku, Singular.live, Spectra Logic, Sportzcast, Vislink and WASP3D.

GVTA’s membership is rounded out with Autoscript, ChyronHego, Frankly Media, Haivision, Mark Roberts Motion Control, Net Insight, RT Software, Telemetrics and Vinten.

“The Grass Valley Technology Alliance has grown exponentially since its inception 18 months ago. It now includes 21 diverse companies that brings together a range of expertise, passion and experience to help our customers as they strive to meet consumer demand for captivating content on any screen,” said Tim Shoulders, CEO and president of Grass Valley. “Grass Valley has always taken a customer first approach, and thanks to the strong relationships we have built in the industry through programs like GVTA, we can continue to support our customers as they innovate and entertain.”