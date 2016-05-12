Grass Valley Tech Acquired for Sneaky Big Studios

MONTREAL—The new Scottsdale, Ariz. production facility for Sneaky Big Studios, set to open in July, will feature a slate of Grass Valley products, the Canadian-based company has announced. Sneaky Big recently acquired switchers, routers and multiviewers from Grass Valley for its fully integrated facility.

GV products selected by Sneak Big included the Karrera 4 M/E K-Frame video production center switcher, the NV8280 router and a Kaledio-Modular-X multiviewer. Sneaky Big will use the equipment for live production on a 4,000-square-foot stage with a four-camera setup.

The new Sneak Big production facility will handle TV and commercial shoots, web/media productions, and post production needs like editing and color correction.