Grass Valley Tapped for Qatar TV Upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.: The Qatari Television Support and Development Committee has selected Grass Valley for a modernization project for Qatar TV. Grass Valley will be providing a complete master control room solution for the new Broadcast Center in Doha. Grass Valley’s Trinix NXT router with integrated multiviewers is being used alongside the Maestro master control system.



The design for Qatar TV’s new Broadcast Center focuses on adaptive and flexible workflows, while being future-proofed for emerging technologies, such as 3 Gbps 1080p. Grass Valley is providing the systems integration, installation, and commissioning for this multi-million dollar project.



The project called for the complete turnkey development and delivery of the new broadcasting center. Grass Valley system architects scoped the requirements and designed the complete system, with support from a third-party system integrator. The project also includes training Qatar TV staff on the new technologies and workflows, and a continuing service agreement.



