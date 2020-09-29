Grass Valley Supplies IP Gear to Timeline TV’s New OB Truck

MONTREAL—Grass Valley’s fingerprints are on the new OB truck from Timeline Television, UHD3, which is designed to be an all-IP, 4K UHD HDR capable unit. Featuring Grass Valley’s Orbit Dynamic System Orchestration and Kahuna 9600 IP production switcher, the U.K.-based company now has a future-proof vehicle for mobile productions, per GV.

The UHD3 is able to link up with Timeline’s existing IP 4K UHD HDR truck, UHD2, for expanded production capability, managed by the GV Orbit platform. UHD3 features the same GV IP infrastructure and Arista 100G switch as the UHD2, just on a smaller scale (UHD2 is a triple-expanding truck, UHD3 a double-expanding one).

Grass Valley also supplies UHD3 with its IQUCP25 application platforms with SDI to IP essence processing software, which enables 25GBE ST 2110 IP connectivity for HD and 4K SDI equipment. The truck’s IQAMD40MADI to IP interfacing modules connect audio to the network, while MV-821-IP multiviewers handle main production monitoring. Additional IQCUP25-MV units support peripheral multiviewer applications.

UHD3 also uses GV’s Audio Live system, which allows production staff to route any source audio to any destination, per GV. In addition, dual GV Orbit controllers handle all configuration and monitoring of the truck’s IP backbone.

The BBC had commissioned Timeline’s UHD3 for presentation coverage of UEFA Euro 2020, but that event has been postponed to 2021. The truck will initially support Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League soccer and other live entertainment programming.

Timeline says that the addition of the UHD3 will enable it to support a wider range of customer needs, including remote production.