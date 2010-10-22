Grass Valley networked editing systems had Ryder Cup covered

Telegenic, broadcast contractor for the global Ryder Cup coverage, used a network of Grass Valley Edius HD editing workstations for the on-site editing of highlights and replay packages, including 3-D coverage.

A total of 12 Edius systems were used. Ten workstations were connected to a Grass Valley K2 Summit-based storage area network (SAN), which received all the appropriate feeds from the outside broadcast trucks, while senior producers used two Edius laptop editors.

Finished packages were delivered to a K2 Solo media server in Telegenic's T14 truck, with stereoscopic 3-D clips and player profiles (with two channels of key and fill) sent to T18, Telegenic's dedicated 3-D truck.

The Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the finest golfers in the U.S. and Europe, took place at Celtic Manor in Wales at the beginning of October. Heavy rainfall and the resulting changes to the schedule added to the typical Ryder Cup challenges of multiple simultaneous matches with no idea where the drama on the course will take place until it happens.

To adequately cover the complex event, Telegenic relied on Grass Valley's networked editing solution to fill the rain delays as well as to create a two-and-a-half-hour highlights program each evening.

To boost productivity further, Telegenic also used the Edius XRE conforming engine. This shadows the main editing systems and takes over nonproductive tasks such as rendering and conforming high-resolution versions, freeing up the edit workstations for further productive work.