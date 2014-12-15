Grass Valley Names Andrew Thornton Vice President, Asia Pacific

MONTREAL—Grass Valley announced the appointment of Andrew Thornton to the position of vice president of Asia Pacific. With nearly 35 years of experience in the broadcast industry, Thornton assumes responsibility for all aspects of Grass Valley’s sales activities and growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Thornton joins Grass Valley from Harmonic, where he served for four years as the company’s vice president for the Asia Pacific region and took part in in the acquisition of Omneon, where Thornton was previously employed.



Before joining Omneon, Thornton served as the vice president of Asia Pacific operations at Avid Technology, the news and production systems company. He began his career at Sony Broadcast and Professional, where he worked in a variety of sales and management roles during his 10-year post.



Thornton is a graduate of Bradford University in the United Kingdom, where he earned an MBA and a BS in Managerial Sciences. He is currently based in the company’s Hong Kong office and reports to Steve Ronneberg, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Grass Valley.