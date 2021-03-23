Grass Valley LDX Cams Aid Sky Italia Move to IP, 4K UHD

MONTREAL—Sky Italia has made the investment in Grass Valley LDX 86N Series cameras as part of the broadcaster’s wider studio camera upgrade. The addition of the new cameras will assist with things like live production and new services, including IP and 4K UHD.

One of the key features of the LDX 86N cameras is the DirectIP functionality, which enables the XCU UXF base station to be located as far as 20,000 km away from the camera, enabling production to be managed from a remote or home studio. The base stations and cameras are linked through an IP network.

In addition, the LDX 86N cameras will give the Sky Italia team a choice between 3G/HD and 4K UHD image capture.

“The ability to use our existing studio set-up and move the cameras as needed among various studios is central to keeping our live news and studio production content flowing,” said Enzo Paradisi, engineering director at Sky Italia. “We are also laying important groundwork for migration to SMPTE ST 2110-based IP infrastructure and can operate in hybrid environments in the meantime.”

Video Progetti, a Grass Valley reseller, is handling the studio upgrade, with the cameras expected to go live in 2021.