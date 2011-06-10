Grass Valley Kayenne onboard new Corplex HD truck

Veteran production company Corplex has selected a new Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center for its latest 53ft HD and 3-D compatible mobile production truck that is set to hit the road in the

fall. The truck will be used to cover sports, news, and corporate and entertainment events throughout the United States and Canada.

After buying a number of Grass Valley Kalypso HD switchers for its other trucks over the past few years, this will be Corplex's first Kayenne HD switcher.

Earlier this year, Grass Valley released the latest software (3.0) for its line of Kayenne Video Production Center switchers, which streamlines production workflows and makes crews more productive by simplifying setup for multifeed productions. Operators also now have controls for camera settings, integrated macro editing, and Kayenne aux busses can be controlled by Encore or Prelude control systems.

The new functionality in the Kayenne 3.0 software allows operators to configure the Kayenne for parallel video paths with some or all sources being different for each path, as in a 3-D production where left-eye video takes one path and right-eye video the other. Transition Chaining links both halves of a split M/E in this application such that the “shadow” backgrounds and keyers follow the primary partition’s source selections, keyer settings and transitions. This simplifies setup and uses switcher resources most efficiently.