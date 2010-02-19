Grass Valley Has NBA All-Star Game Covered



Grass Valley was on the scene of the 59th NBA All-Star Game where its high-definition cameras, production switchers, and video routers were used to broadcast the event live on TNT from the new Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The NBA All-Star Weekend also featured a number of festivities and ancillary events at the American Airlines Arena and Dallas Convention Center, which was covered with Grass Valley HD production equipment for the NBA TV channel.



Veteran mobile production companies NEP Supershooters, and Lyon Video, each supplied production trucks, with some carrying Grass Valley HD cameras, and all featuring either a Kayenne or Kalypso HD Video Production Center, as well as Trinix or Concerto Series audio and video signal routers.



Sending four trucks to support Turner Sports (TNT), NEP Supershooters handled the main 1080i HD telecast of the All-Star Game live on Feb. 14, with its "Denali Summit" HD truck. NEP's SS18 HD mobile unit, which carries a Kalypso HD video production switcher and LDK 8000 cameras covered the All-Star studio show "Inside the NBA" for TNT, set up inside Cowboys Stadium. Mobile unit SS17, with a Kalypso HD switcher and Trinix HD video router and Concerto Series AES audio routers, covered the All-Star Jam Session for TNT, live from the American Airlines Arena (home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks). NCP10 covered the All-Star Slam Dunk contest inside Cowboys Stadium.



Lyon Video supplied two HD trucks and a "B" unit to support the 1080i HD production of the weekend festivities. Its mobile unit 5HD was at the American Airlines Arena for several live NBA TV channel shows, including "Game Time," "At the Break," and a live press conference.



Inside the Dallas Convention Center, Lyon Video's mobile unit 8HD used a 4.5 M/E Grass Valley Kayenne HD Video Production Center, and 11 LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam HD cameras and six HD cameras for the NBA TV Network. This included coverage of the NBA TV Jam Session–Rookie/Sophomore Shoot Around, The Beat, Fantasy Insider, Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown, D-League Dream, All Star Practice, and the D-League All-Star Game. Lyon's B3 support trailer was also onsite.



