Grass Valley, Elemental deliver multi-platform solution for Viacom

Grass Valley is partnering with Elemental Technologies to provide a multi-platform solution for Viacom International Media Networks to deliver and manage content across its traditional and new media platforms. The project is expected to be live by the end of 2013.

The solution includes implementation of more than 200 Grass Valley K2 Edge playout nodes that will enable Viacom to manage its channels in a streamlined and efficient manner with minimal resources.

The GV Edge Integrated Playout System will integrate with Elemental Live video processing systems through a direct IP link to distribute content to Viacom customers via streaming media.

Traditional television channels along with new streamed channels can be controlled by the GV Edge system without any need for a change to Viacom’s operational process. Viacom will also be extending its use of GV Edge to develop a disaster recovery solution in Europe.

See the demonstration at IBC 2013 Stand 1.D11.